Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

