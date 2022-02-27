Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 79,913 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1,927.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 79,913 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunrun by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sunrun by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

