Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 118,039 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118,039 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.38% of OncoCyte worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OncoCyte by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Shares of OCX opened at $1.43 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $131.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

