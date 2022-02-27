Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 69,941 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 69,941 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Urban Outfitters worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

URBN stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

