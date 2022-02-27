Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 8,232 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $406.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.16 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

