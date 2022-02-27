Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.88 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

NYSE PJT opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

About PJT Partners (Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.