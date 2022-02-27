Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

