Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,282 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.43% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $30,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 16,055,937 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after buying an additional 3,047,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $17,277,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $16,419,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

