Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,639 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.