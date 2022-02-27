Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 11th

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

SCHG stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,694,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

