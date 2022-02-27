Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares to Split on Friday, March 11th

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) are set to split on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $47.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,543,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,494,000 after buying an additional 46,278 shares during the period.

