Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 11th.

SCHB stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $114.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

