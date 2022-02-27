Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $93.75 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

