Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE SAIC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $334,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

