Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $156.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.76 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $132.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $761.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.10 million to $829.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $825.58 million, with estimates ranging from $704.54 million to $937.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.
About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
