Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $156.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.76 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $132.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $761.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.10 million to $829.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $825.58 million, with estimates ranging from $704.54 million to $937.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

