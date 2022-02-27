Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will report sales of $91.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.90 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $84.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $381.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $391.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $417.22 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $430.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,269,000 after acquiring an additional 489,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,818,000 after acquiring an additional 104,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after acquiring an additional 42,284 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.80 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

