Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $5.04 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Secret has a market capitalization of $822.26 million and approximately $23.64 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $5.04 or 0.00013359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00232603 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003721 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.