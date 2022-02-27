Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.65. 6,509,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.