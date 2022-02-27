Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 15,585 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Catalent comprises approximately 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.39% of Catalent worth $87,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 555,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,309,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

