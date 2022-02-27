Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 30,049 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $183,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $5,597,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apple by 12.5% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.8% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 244,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,587,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

