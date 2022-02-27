Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $56.42 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $56,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $11.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $521.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

