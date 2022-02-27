Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $77,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

