Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $58,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. 7,561,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,427,226. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

