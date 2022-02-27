Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $65,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.41. 5,837,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,893. The company has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

