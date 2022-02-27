Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,613 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $119,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,461,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $419.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.