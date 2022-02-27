Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $7.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,301. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

