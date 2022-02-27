Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.17 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $43.17 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,839,644,010 coins and its circulating supply is 7,015,961,394 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

