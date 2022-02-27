SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of SGS stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. SGS has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

