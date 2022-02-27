Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 632.86 ($8.61).

A number of research firms have commented on SHB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.57) to GBX 650 ($8.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.98) to GBX 650 ($8.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.52) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

SHB stock opened at GBX 590.50 ($8.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 611.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -11.36. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 553.40 ($7.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.17).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is -0.05%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

