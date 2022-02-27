Shard (SHARD) Market Cap Reaches $2.28 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Shard has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $5,321.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

