Showcase (SHO) Price Tops $0.0031

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $77,966.04 and $6.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.62 or 0.07045676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.16 or 0.99735649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

