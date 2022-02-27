SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of SITE Centers worth $32,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 161,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,105,000 after buying an additional 148,395 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in SITE Centers by 45.8% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 426,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 133,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

