Snowball Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $2,058.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.66 or 0.06916597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.26 or 1.00161269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,511,865 coins and its circulating supply is 5,678,445 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.