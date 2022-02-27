Solanium Market Cap Tops $55.95 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $55.95 million and $1.98 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002483 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.82 or 0.06916442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.84 or 1.00201611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

