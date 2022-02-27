SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 647.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.39% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $54,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $277.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

