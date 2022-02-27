Somnium Space Cubes Price Up 15% Over Last Week (CUBE)

Somnium Space Cubes (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Somnium Space Cubes has a total market cap of $74.37 million and approximately $399,643.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can now be purchased for $5.95 or 0.00015760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Somnium Space Cubes has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Somnium Space Cubes Profile

Somnium Space Cubes (CRYPTO:CUBE) is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is “AUTO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CUBE” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

