Sonar Hits 1-Day Volume of $62,597.00 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Sonar has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $62,597.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.26 or 0.07092174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,196.85 or 0.99807760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

