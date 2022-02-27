S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $380.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $325.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.