SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

