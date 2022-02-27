SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.