SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 207,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.