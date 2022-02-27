Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00198183 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00360579 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.