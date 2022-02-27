Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $13,495.85 and approximately $3,346.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.38 or 0.00273368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

