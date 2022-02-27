Spores Network One Day Volume Hits $26,282.00 (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Spores Network has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $26,282.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.63 or 0.06887070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,836.42 or 0.99930455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Spores Network

Spores Network's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins.

