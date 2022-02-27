Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Sprout Social worth $34,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $571,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 58.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 294.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 47.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $131,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

