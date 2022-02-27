Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 11,256 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

