Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.23% of Zevia PBC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

ZVIA opened at $6.73 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

