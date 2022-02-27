Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of Sovos Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $80,984,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $17,438,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04. Sovos Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.