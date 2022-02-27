Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTCH. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

NYSE FTCH opened at $20.92 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $67.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

