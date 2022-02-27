Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,286,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $111.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

